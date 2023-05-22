DIY by DONATION- Community Sew Night!

Experience the professional Cosecha Textiles Upholstery and Sewing Studio located in the glorious Crystal River Valley just seven miles outside of Carbondale off of Hwy 133.

Let us know you’re coming to this open studio night where you will have full access to a professional sewing and upholstery workshop and all the tools and supplies that come with it! Not only tools are at your disposal but also the expertise and guidance of owner, Claire Wright. Bring a project you’re just starting or already working on and get the turbo boost you need to level up! Alterations, repairs, or custom sewing projects all welcome. Bring your own machine to practice on or just show up empty handed, all are welcome.