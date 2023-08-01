Diabetes and Endocrinology Congress 2023 – ConferenceMinds

“Dear Colleague,

We are pleased to extend an invitation to you and to your organization to participate in CME/CPD Accredited “16th International Conference on Diabetes and Endocrinology” which is going to be held during September 25th-26th, 2023 both online and physically at Barcelona, Spain.

Website Link: https://conferenceminds.com/diabetesconference/

Acknowledgement of the email would be highly appreciated.

“