Día de los Muertos | First Friday

Únase a la 19a celebración anual del Día de los Muertos en el centro del Distrito Creativo de Carbondale, 3 noviembre. Admisión gratuita, todos son bienvenidos.

A las 5:00pm a 9:00pm con una procesión que comenzará a las 6pm al Third Street Center, atraviesa el centro (Main Street) y terminará en la 4th Street Plaza. Más información en nuestro sitio web.

~~

Join us for the 19th annual celebration of Day of the Dead in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District, next First Friday, November 3. Free to attend, everyone welcome.

From 5:00-9:00pm with a procession that begins at Third Street Center at 6pm, down Main Street, and ends back at 4th St. Plaza. All details available on our website.