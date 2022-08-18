Delbert Anderson Trio Workshop

Jazz enthusiasts of all ages are invited to attend a workshop conducted by Navajo trumpeter, Delbert Anderson, and members of his trio focusing on fusion of ancient Navajo cultural music, hard swing, and funk of the jazz masters. Delbert has spent time with his grandfather on his reservation researching the Navajo spinning songs. Those songs have provided inspiration for his jazz improvisation including the use of the minor pentatonic scale, non­­ repetitive melodic lines from Navajo chants of war and love, and the heartbeat of a broken-down Navajo culture. Registration is required, and will open on September 15th.

Light refreshments will be available preceding the hour long workshop.

A concert @ 5:30 by the Delbert Anderson Trio will afford you opportunity to hear their unique fusion of native American jazz.

Exploring the connections between jazz and indigenous popular culture will be most exciting. Bring your instrument and participate in event.