Deck the Walls Holiday Market

November 17 - December 24

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms its gallery space into a shop filled with artisan goods created by local and regional artists from all over the Roaring Fork Valley and the state of Colorado. Goods typically include handmade candles and cards, jewelry and chocolates, ceramics and soaps and more!

Open weekdays through Christmas Eve 10am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-4pm, and Sundays in December 11am-4pm. Thanks for supporting local creatives!

Details

Start:
November 17
End:
December 24
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions/deck-the-walls-2023

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
