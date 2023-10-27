Deck the Walls Holiday Market

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms its gallery space into a shop filled with artisan goods created by local and regional artists from all over the Roaring Fork Valley and the state of Colorado. Goods typically include handmade candles and cards, jewelry and chocolates, ceramics and soaps and more!

Open weekdays through Christmas Eve 10am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-4pm, and Sundays in December 11am-4pm. Thanks for supporting local creatives!