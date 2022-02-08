Your community connector

Death Cafe

March 13 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Free

A Death Cafe is a safe and relaxed space to gather together as a community to discuss topics related to death and dying openly and honestly. The aim is to increase awareness about death in order to help people make the most of their (finite) lives. The idea is to engage in interesting and thought-provoking conversations.

Death Cafe at the Library is facilitated by Akaljeet Khalssa, Death Doula and Amy Maron. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome.

Please note – A Death Café is not a bereavement support or grief counseling setting, nor is it a place to give people information about death and dying. It is not for people who, for whatever reason, are unwilling to discuss the subject of death comfortably and openly.

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

