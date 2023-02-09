Amy Maron and Death Doula/End of Life Consultant, Akaljeet Khalsa, will co-facilitate a Death Cafe at Sopris Lodge on Monday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. A Death Cafe is a safe and relaxed space to gather with others to discuss topics related to death and dying. It is not a bereavement or counseling session, but rather an opportunity to increase awareness and find comfort in sharing thoughts about death while living your best life. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested at 970-456-6871 or soprislodge.com/events. Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Contact: Marie Herr, Director of Sales and Marketing, 970-456-6871, marie.herr@wellage.com