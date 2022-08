Gather together as a community and discuss topics related to death and dying openly and honestly in a safe and relaxed space. Engage in interesting and thought-provoking conversations to increase awareness about death in order to help people make the most of their (finite) lives.

Death Cafe’ at the Library is facilitated by Akaljeet Khalssa, Death Doula, and Amy Maron. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome.

Please note – A Death Cafe’ is not a bereavement support or grief counseling setting, nor is it a place to give people information about death and dying. It is for people who are willing to discuss the subject of death comfortably and openly.