Celebrate the Day of the Dead at your Carbondale Branch Library! Check out our altar and create some traditional papel picado crafts. We’ll begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and the Carbondale Day of the Dead Parade will pass by the library at 6 pm. The building will remain open for the evening’s celebration! Free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.