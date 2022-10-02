Your community connector

Day of the Dead Art Activity

October 29 @ 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Free

The Day of the Dead honors the lives of those who have passed away. In this bilingual program made possible by the Basalt Library and Anderson Ranch Arts Center, we will create colorful altars with wood, paper, tissue paper, and other exciting mixed-media materials.

This community gathering is free and open to all ages. Drop by the Basalt Regional Library any time between 10:30AM-12:30PM. The event will conclude with a celebration of the altars.

Details

Date:
October 29
Time:
10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.andersonranch.org/events/day-of-the-dead-art-activity-2/

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
