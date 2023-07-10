Date Night: Dinner and a Play

Subterra – Episode 1: Below the Ocean is a pilot for a sci-fi TV series by local writer Todd Hartley. In brief: “On a dive to the bottom of Challenger Deep, the crew of the submersible Proteus makes a startling discovery: an air bubble in the Earth’s crust seven miles below sea level. Six months later, after adding a compression chamber to the Proteus, the crew is ready to head back to explore the bubble, but a rival deep-sea exploration team has learned of the bubble’s existence and aims to get there first. Now Moki Sha, the newest member of the Proteus’s crew, must find out who told the other team about the bubble before the traitor can sabotage the mission.”

Presented by members of the Hudson Reed Ensemble, this Date Night will be held outside under the tent on the Patio as a dinner theater. Seating is limited and registration is required.

***********************************************

Subterra – Episodio 1: Debajo del océano es un proyecto piloto para una serie de ciencia ficción, escrito por el autor local Todd Hartley. En resumen: “Al sumergirse hasta el fondo del Challenger Deep, la tripulación del sumergible Proteus hace un sorprendente descubrimiento: una burbuja de aire en la corteza terrestre siete millas debajo del nivel del mar. Seis meses después, después de haber agregado una cámara de compresión al Proteus, la tripulación está lista para regresar a explorar la burbuja, pero un equipo rival de exploración marítima se ha enterado de la existencia de la burbuja y se dispone a llegar primero. Ahora, Moki Sha, el miembro más reciente de la tripulación del Proteus, debe averiguar quién informó al otro equipo sobre la burbuja antes de que el traidor pueda sabotear la misión”.

Presentado por miembros del Hudson Reed Ensemble, esta Noche de Cita se presentará al aire libre bajo la carpa, en el patio, como un evento estilo cena-teatro. Los espacios son limitados y se requiere una reservación previa.