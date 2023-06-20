Date Night: Dinner and a Concert

Date Night at the library this month features dinner outside under the tent followed by a concert by the transatlantic folk & bluegrass band, The Foreign Landers. Mandolinist David Benedict grew up in South Carolina while Tabitha Agnew Benedict started playing 5-string banjo at a young age in her homeland of Northern Ireland. Through their story, listeners will find much that resonates within themselves—fears in the face of uncertainties and change, a commitment to cling to hope, and a longing for home/a familiar place to rest—all presented in a unique musical experience that sparks curiosity and joy, and showcases a love that unites across borders.

Este mes, la noche de cita en la biblioteca ofrece una cena al aire libre bajo la carpa, seguida de un concierto interpretado por una banda trasatlántica de música folk y bluegrass: The Foreign Landers. El mandolinista David Benedict creció en South Carolina, mientras que Tabitha Agnew Benedict comenzó a tocar el banjo de 5 cuerdas, a una temprana edad, en su tierra natal al norte de Irlanda. A través de su historia, la audiencia descubrirá muchas cosas que resonarán con ell@s mism@s: temores al enfrentar incertidumbres y cambios, un compromiso por aferrarse a la esperanza, y la añoranza por un hogar o un sitio familiar para descansar; todo presentado a través de una experiencia musical única que despierta la curiosidad y la alegría, y que exhibe un amor que permite la unión más allá de las fronteras.