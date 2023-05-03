DanceAspen’s 2nd Annual Aspen Bandstand Gala “Dirty Dancing”

About DanceAspen’s Aspen Bandstand Gala Dirty Dancing Edition

Last year was DanceAspen’s Inaugural Bandstand Gala and it was a smashing success! The event quickly sold out and was touted as the “party of the year”! This year we are sticking to our Aspen Bandstand event and competition but spicing it up with a “Dirty Dancing” twist.

DanceAspen’s Aspen Bandstand Gala serves as the primary fundraising event to carry the company through their third successful season. All contributions will go towards DanceAspen’s mission to continue to bring exciting new choreography to the valley, enrich the community with outreach and education and support the local dance artists who have made Aspen their home.