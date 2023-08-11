Your community connector

DanceAspen presents ‘Solstice’

August 25 - August 26

Join us for ‘Solstice’, DanceAspen’s first summer presentation at the Wheeler Opera House and the peak of dance excellence. For the program, DanceAspen welcomes nationally acclaimed and award-winning choreographer Matthew Neenan who will curate a brand new work for the company artists. DanceAspen is also honored to be the first American company to premiere two works by internationally esteemed creator Cayetano Soto who brings his iconic pieces from Barcelona, Spain. Audiences will be transported through the lens of these visionaries in an evening of dance you won’t want to miss.

August 25
August 25
August 26
,
https://aspenshowtix.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=56C8A5A7-131E-4AEA-873E-F9F7794178C4

DanceAspen
9707103558
info@danceaspen.org
danceaspen.org

Wheeler Opera House
Wheeler Opera House, Aspen, 81611 United States
