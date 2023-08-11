DanceAspen presents ‘Solstice’

Join us for ‘Solstice’, DanceAspen’s first summer presentation at the Wheeler Opera House and the peak of dance excellence. For the program, DanceAspen welcomes nationally acclaimed and award-winning choreographer Matthew Neenan who will curate a brand new work for the company artists. DanceAspen is also honored to be the first American company to premiere two works by internationally esteemed creator Cayetano Soto who brings his iconic pieces from Barcelona, Spain. Audiences will be transported through the lens of these visionaries in an evening of dance you won’t want to miss.