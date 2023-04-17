Dance Thread Through My Cultures and Homeland featuring Chung-Fu Chang

Taiwanese choreographer and dancer Chung-Fu Chang will perform traditional Chinese Ribbon Dances that date back to the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907 AD). The audience will be invited to experience the evocative hand gestures and to move with the long red ribbons. Chung-Fu will also perform excerpts from two of his modern dances: Ash Wind, inspired by the Taiwanese Opera’s hand gestures; and Fei-Tian (meaning gliding, with costume & ribbons), inspired by Buddhist art in the Cave Temples of Dunhuang, China.

Chung-Fu Chang, MFA, and Professor of Dance, CSU, was born in Taiwan. He has received commissions from over 80 professional dance companies and performed throughout the US, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Greece, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand. Chung-Fu performed at the American Dance Festival, Jacob’s Pillow, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He received the Legends of Dance Colorado Award.