Dance Thread Through My Cultures and Homeland: Chinese Ribbon Dances

Join your Garfield County Libraries and the Aspen Dance Connection in celebrating national Asian American and Pacific Islander Month with a special presentation by Taiwanese dancer Chung-Fu Chang. Chung-Fu Chang will perform 3 different styles of traditional Chinese Ribbon Dances that date back to the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907 AD): Water Sleeves costume, Water-wave Fan, and Red Flower Ribbon Dance. The audience will be invited to experience hand gestures and move with the long red ribbons.