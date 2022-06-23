DANCE: PASSION FRUIT DANCE CO.

AUGUST 27 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PM

Presented in partnership with Dance Initiative

Genre: Dance

TACAW and Dance Initiative are proud to present Passion Fruit Dance Company – a Street, Club and educational dance company founded in 2016 by Tatiana Deardouin. The company is composed of Lauriane Ogay, Mai Lê Hô and Tatiana Desardouin (artistic director and choreographer).

The company’s mission is to promote the authenticity of street and clubbing dance styles and cultures; to highlight its black heritage and contribution to society; to explore the human experience; to address social issues such as racism, and to inspire young artists to share their voices. Join us for an evening of performance. “Dance Within Your Dance” was created by Tatiana to invite audiences to question their understanding of the “groove”. I define the “groove” as a consistent flow of energy through the body, which allows dancers to communicate through music and movement. For Tatiana, the groove is the physical and auditory manifestation of Black people’s living experience. She uses Dance Within Your Dance as a means to honor and maintain this culture’s essence, and also as an invitation to open the conversation about race. Dance Within Your Dance is critically acclaimed and highly engaging.