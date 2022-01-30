DANCE PARTY WITH ASPEN’S LOCAL LEGENDS

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Join us for a night of dancing to live music.

Aspen’s Local Legends play music to get people moving. From Stevie Wonder to Justin Timberlake, AC/DC to Bruno Mars, Local Legends play the hits that will keep you on the dancefloor!

You gotta come out to get down!

Local Legends is comprised of musicians from around the Roaring Fork Valley, each bringing a wide array of talent and experience to the group:

Local Legends’ female lead vocalist is Sonya Meyer, well known for performing at the Thunder River Theatre Company and with the Consensual Improv comedy troupe. Zac Averill is Local Legends’ male lead vocalist and guitar player, but Zac is better known around the valley for leading alternative rock band, Echo Monday. Chloe Keeney-Barkley is an accomplished violinist who plays with a diverse group of musicians from orchestras to rock bands to DJ’s. The rhythm section includes Jonathan Ballou on bass guitar and Jason “Tigger” Hartmann on drums. Jonathan can be seen playing jazz around the valley with a variety of groups as well as playing rock, blues and soul with Tigger in the band Stevie Lizard & The Perpetrators.