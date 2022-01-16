DANCE: NVA & GUESTS

NVA & Guests is based in New York, New York and will be in Carbondale for a residency with Dance Initiative January 29 – February 7, 2022.

Company founder, Nicole von Arx, was born in England and grew up in both Hong Kong and Switzerland. Her performance career led her to becoming a soloist at the Royal Opera House in London and Chicago Lyric Opera while dancing for Jasmin Vardimon. She’s worked for Carte Blanche (NO), Company XIV, Loni Landon, Romeo Castellucci’s Democracy in America, and Bryan Arias. She partnered with The Consulate General of Switzerland in New York, The Ace Hotel, The Yard, and Showfields, to organize online and outdoors pop-up dance classes. Nicole most recently choreographed an evening length concert at Stanford Live for singer-songwriter and activist iskwē.

For her residency with Dance Initiative, Nicole will be joined by Michael Greenberg, David Flores, and Caitlin Taylor.