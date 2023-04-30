Dance Initiative Residency with Baye & Asa

Baye & Asa is a dance company based in New York, directed by Amadi ‘Baye’ Washington & Sam ‘Asa’ Pratt. Hip Hop and African dance languages are the foundation of their technique and the rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance and theatre. Through the personal dynamics of their relationship they address the larger political landscape of their upbringing, struggling to show a reality of violence while communicating a necessity for empathy.

During their residency with Dance Initiative, Baye & Asa will continue crafting their physical pedagogy and expand the technical movement practices that best prepare students for their work. They’ll also begin shaping the work for their 2024 commission with the Baryshnikov Art Center as well as idea generation for their upcoming commission at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.