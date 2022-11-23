DANCE FLAMENCO

DECEMBER 3 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$30 MEMBER | $35 ADVANCE | $40 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

SPONSORED BY COLORADO GIVES DAY

Genre: Dance

Dance Flamenco presented by Lisa Trujillo, is a fusion of flamenco and classical Spanish dances that will engulf your eyes and ears with the beauty, colors, and sounds of Spain. The rhythms flowing from the flamenco guitar, Cajon, palmas, castanets, and fiery footwork will overtake your senses while the artistry of the matador cape, Spanish Manton, batá da cola, fan, and cordovan hat will transport you to Spain. Producer, director, and principal dancer of Dance Flamenco, Lisa Trujillo is a classically trained dancer who has been studying all forms of dance all of her life, including studying flamenco in Madrid, Spain.

Lisa is a former Denver Bronco Cheerleader, Miss Colorado, and has performed professionally before audiences of thousands all over the world.

Steve Mullins has earned a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology with a dissertation on Spanish flamenco. He has performed with flamenco artists around the world and has received numerous grants and commissions to compose music for dance productions and other events in Colorado, including a flamenco suite for orchestra performed by the Longmont Symphony.

Assistant director and principal dancer Jessica Sandstead has been dancing all her life and began performing professionally when she was 12. Jessica has been studying and performing flamenco for the last 15 years.

Special guest dancer Salli Gutierrez has been a dedicated flamenco dancer and instructor for many years and she continues to grow and adapt to the ever-evolving Flamenco art form by studying in Spain.