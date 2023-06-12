Your community connector

Daily Snowmass Wildflower Walk

June 17 @ 10:00 am - September 4 @ 12:00 pm

Snowmass Wildflower Walk is offered daily at 10am from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.
Explore the gentle, kid-friendly Snowmass Nature Trail on a free guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Learn about local ecology and an incredible diversity of wildflowers as the tour winds in and out of lush alpine meadows and aspen forests.

– Meet outside of the Snowmass Pavilion on the Village Mall
– 2-hour round-trip tour, approximately 3.5 miles
– Trailhead elevation 8,100ft, high point 8,500 ft
– Moderate hiking, leisurely pace
– No reservations
– Offered for free in partnership with Snowmass Village Tourism.
– Stay tuned for any updates based on federal, state, and local public health orders.

Details

Start:
June 17 @ 10:00 am
End:
September 4 @ 12:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/snowmass-wildflower-walk/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Snowmass Mountain
