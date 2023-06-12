Daily Snowmass Wildflower Walk

Snowmass Wildflower Walk is offered daily at 10am from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.

Explore the gentle, kid-friendly Snowmass Nature Trail on a free guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Learn about local ecology and an incredible diversity of wildflowers as the tour winds in and out of lush alpine meadows and aspen forests.

– Meet outside of the Snowmass Pavilion on the Village Mall

– 2-hour round-trip tour, approximately 3.5 miles

– Trailhead elevation 8,100ft, high point 8,500 ft

– Moderate hiking, leisurely pace

– No reservations

– Offered for free in partnership with Snowmass Village Tourism.

– Stay tuned for any updates based on federal, state, and local public health orders.