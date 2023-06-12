Daily Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike

Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike is offered daily at 1pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.

Learn about Snowmass’ incredible Ice Age Discovery Dig on a free guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Photos, props, and stories from the dig will amaze you on this easy hike adjacent to the site of the incredible fossil discovery.

– Meet outside of the Snowmass Pavillion on the Village Mall

– 2-hour round-trip tour, approximately 3.5 miles

– Trailhead elevation 8,100ft, high point 8,500 ft.

– Moderate hiking, leisurely pace

– No reservations