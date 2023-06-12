Daily Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike
June 17 @ 1:00 pm - September 4 @ 3:00 pm
Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike is offered daily at 1pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.
Learn about Snowmass’ incredible Ice Age Discovery Dig on a free guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Photos, props, and stories from the dig will amaze you on this easy hike adjacent to the site of the incredible fossil discovery.
– Meet outside of the Snowmass Pavillion on the Village Mall
– 2-hour round-trip tour, approximately 3.5 miles
– Trailhead elevation 8,100ft, high point 8,500 ft.
– Moderate hiking, leisurely pace
– No reservations