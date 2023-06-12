Your community connector

Daily Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike

June 17 @ 1:00 pm - September 4 @ 3:00 pm

Snowmass Ice Age Discovery Hike is offered daily at 1pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.
Learn about Snowmass’ incredible Ice Age Discovery Dig on a free guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Photos, props, and stories from the dig will amaze you on this easy hike adjacent to the site of the incredible fossil discovery.

– Meet outside of the Snowmass Pavillion on the Village Mall
– 2-hour round-trip tour, approximately 3.5 miles
– Trailhead elevation 8,100ft, high point 8,500 ft.
– Moderate hiking, leisurely pace
– No reservations

Details

Start:
June 17 @ 1:00 pm
End:
September 4 @ 3:00 pm
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/snowmass-ice-age-discovery-hike/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Snowmass Mountain
