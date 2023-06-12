Daily Maroon Bells Maroon Lake Walk

Maroon Bells Maroon Lake Walk is offered daily at 10:15am and 1:15pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.

This short guided tour meanders along the shore of Maroon Lake with breathtaking views of the Maroon Bells and surrounding mountains. ACES Naturalists will share information about geology, local ecology, and more.

– Meet outside of the Maroon Bells Information Center near the bus

drop off

– 45 minute one-way tour, 1 mile.

– Trailhead elevation 9,580 ft, high point 9,600 ft

– Easy hiking

– No reservations