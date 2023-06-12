Your community connector

Daily Maroon Bells Maroon Lake Walk

June 17 @ 10:00 am - September 4 @ 1:00 pm

Maroon Bells Maroon Lake Walk is offered daily at 10:15am and 1:15pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.
This short guided tour meanders along the shore of Maroon Lake with breathtaking views of the Maroon Bells and surrounding mountains. ACES Naturalists will share information about geology, local ecology, and more.

– Meet outside of the Maroon Bells Information Center near the bus
drop off
– 45 minute one-way tour, 1 mile.
– Trailhead elevation 9,580 ft, high point 9,600 ft
– Easy hiking
– No reservations

June 17 @ 10:00 am
September 4 @ 1:00 pm
https://aspennature.org/activity/maroon-bells-maroon-lake-walk/

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
970-925-5756
bleigh@aspennature.org
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Maroon Bells
Maroon Creek Road
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
970-925-5756
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/maroon-bells-crater-lake-hike
