Daily Maroon Bells Crater Lake Hike

Maroon Bells Crater Lake Hike offered daily at 10:15am and 1:15pm from Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Monday, September 5, 2022.

This classic Aspen hike from Maroon Lake to Crater Lake winds through beautiful aspen groves and alpine landscapes. On this one-way guided tour, an ACES Naturalist will share stories about local ecology, natural history, and more as you make your way up to Crater Lake. Upon arrival at the lake, enjoy the towering peaks of the iconic Maroon Bells.

– Meet outside of the Maroon Bells Information Center near the bus

drop off

– 2-hour one-way tour, 1.8 miles

– Trailhead elevation 9,580 ft, high point 10,080 ft

– Moderate/strenuous hiking

– 9-person tour maximum, first come first served

– No reservations

Offered for free in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

Stay tuned for any updates based on federal, state, and local public health orders.