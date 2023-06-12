Daily Birds of Prey Demonstration

Join ACES Naturalists for a Bird of Prey program, offered Monday – Saturday at 4pm.

This program will focus on educating around ACES’ resident birds of prey and our new training protocols. Flight demonstrations and/or feedings will be included in this program. Learn all about the important role raptors play as keystone predators!

Advance registration required. Registration opens June 1. These unique educational offerings are free for ACES Members, $10 per family for non-members.

There will be no Bird of Prey program on Tuesday, July 4 or Wednesday, July 5. ACES annual Raptor Fair is Wednesday, July 5 from 3-5, and we hope you will join us for that!