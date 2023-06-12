Daily Aspen Mountain Walk

Aspen Mountain Walk is offered daily on the hour from 11am – 3pm from Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Monday, September 4, 2023.

Explore the top of Aspen Mountain’s Richmond Ridge on a guided tour with an ACES Naturalist. Wildflowers, wildlife, and mining history are just a few of the topics that will be shared as the walk winds up through the mixed conifer forest to a 360-degree viewpoint.

– Meet between the Silver Queen Gondola and the Sundeck (please load

onto the Gondola at least 20 minutes before the tour)

– Gondola tickets may be purchased at any Aspen/Snowmass ticket

office

– 45 minute one-way tour, approximately 1 mile

– Trailhead elevation 11,200ft, high point 11,300 ft

– Easy hiking, leisurely pace

– No reservations