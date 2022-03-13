“CUNNINGHAM” FILM SCREENING & ARTIST TALK WITH MELISSA TOOGOOD

Doors 6:30PM // Show 7:00PM

$17 MEMBERS | $20 ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

Genre: Film

We are partnering with Dance Initiative to show the 2019 film documenting the life and work of Merce Cunningham.

During his career, Merce Cunningham created 180 repertory dances and more than 700 Events, in which he knit together movement phrases from past and future works into a choreographic event that could be performed anywhere.

After the film, Melissa Toogood, a longtime member of the Cunningham Dance Company and featured in the film will lead a talk and Q&A.

Melissa Toogood is Rehearsal Director and a dancer with Pam Tanowitz Dance. She has assisted Tanowitz on numerous creations including works for the Australian Ballet, Ballet Austin, Martha Graham Dance Company, The Juilliard School, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, Vail Dance Festival, and others.

Melissa has taught Cunningham Technique internationally since 2007, is a 2013 & 2015 Merce Cunningham Fellow, and is an official Stager for the Merce Cunningham Trust. She has performed with Kyle Abraham/Abraham.In.Motion, Kimberly Bartosik, Wally Cardona, Rosie Herrera Dance Theater, Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener, Miro Dance Theater, Stephen Petronio Company, Sally Silvers, Christopher Williams, Michael Uthoff Dance Theater, The Bang Group:Tap Lab, and more.