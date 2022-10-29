Cultural Competency in the Workplace

Join your Garfield County Libraries and Sajari Q from Roaring Fork Show Up for a six-part virtual series on cultural diversity and competency in the workplace. This series highlights how exploring the intercultural development model can build the capacity to strengthen the intercultural muscle, and explores how theory can translate into practice. The events will take place at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday each month from October through March. The series is free and open to all. Visit www.gcpld.org/cultural-competency to participate.