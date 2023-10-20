Submit an Event « All Events This event has passed. Culinary Arts Fest October 3 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm « Nanowrimo – National Novel Writing Month – Event Storytime with Kara » The culinary arts fest is a celebration of food, Art and Dancing + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: October 3 Time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Website: https://glenwoodarts.org/ Organizer Glenwood Springs Arts Council Phone: 970-355-9689 Email: tglasenapp@gmail.com Website: GlenwoodArts.org Venue Hotel Colorado 526 Pine St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map Website: https://coloradotu.org/F3T « Nanowrimo – National Novel Writing Month – Event Storytime with Kara »