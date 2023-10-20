Your community connector

Culinary Arts Fest

October 3 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The culinary arts fest is a celebration of food, Art and Dancing

Details

Date:
October 3
Time:
5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Website:
https://glenwoodarts.org/

Organizer

Glenwood Springs Arts Council
Phone:
970-355-9689
Email:
tglasenapp@gmail.com
Website:
GlenwoodArts.org

Venue

Hotel Colorado
526 Pine St.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Website:
https://coloradotu.org/F3T
