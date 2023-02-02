CSF VIOLENCE PREVENTION PROGRAM

February 28 @ 7:00 pm

SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:00PM

FREE WITH RSVP

SEATED SHOW | AGES: 11 & UP

Genre: Theater

Presented in Partnership with AAM’s Art in the Field Teen Program

Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s Violence Prevention Program features a 45-minute abridged performance of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice followed by a discussion led by CSF’s actors. The performance uses central themes in the classic comedic tale as an entry point for dialogue around conflict disputes. It presents strategies youth can use to navigate conflict in their daily lives.

Colorado Shakespeare’s performances and workshops draw from research from the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence. CSF’s team will present an adjusted talkback highlighting the incorporation of the Center’s research findings and the creative work of CSF’s team to present Shakespeare to contemporary audiences.