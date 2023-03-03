Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Crystal River Youth Ballet Company: Ballet Ball

March 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$80 – $150

​Crystal River Youth Ballet Company is here to support our pre-professional students’ goals and aspirations.

Funds raised directly support their educational opportunities, summer intensives, workshops, performances, travel costs and more! Join
us to support these young artists and dance the night away.
Tickets vary in price based on quantity and include dinner, dessert, cocktail hour and a performance from our company and dancing with a great DJ!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 18
Time:
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$80 – $150
Event Category:
Website:
https://crystalriverballet.com/ballet-ball

Organizer

Crystal River Ballet School
Phone:
9709874880
Email:
msjeni@crystalriverballet.com
Website:
https://crystalriverballet.com/

Venue

Old Thompson Barn RVR
▲Top ▲Top