Crystal River Youth Ballet Company: Ballet Ball
March 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm$80 – $150
Crystal River Youth Ballet Company is here to support our pre-professional students’ goals and aspirations.
Funds raised directly support their educational opportunities, summer intensives, workshops, performances, travel costs and more! Join
us to support these young artists and dance the night away.
Tickets vary in price based on quantity and include dinner, dessert, cocktail hour and a performance from our company and dancing with a great DJ!