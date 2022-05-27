Your community connector

CRMPI Weekend Workshop Basalt CO

June 4 - June 5

$150

Saturday, June 4th – Greenhouse Design & Maintenance Workshop

This workshop will teach you how to grow your own food year-round, even tropical fruits, using Climate Battery technology. Learn the intricacies and design of greenhouse growing with an emphasis on perennial poly-culture and making the most of your space.

Sunday, June 5th – Forest Gardening Workshop

Come get your hands dirty in our 30 year old, one-acre outdoor and indoor edible forest garden! This edible landscaping course will cover topics such as:
– Designing and maintaining a forest garden
– Developing the forest from groundcover to vines to overstory
– Building soil with vermiculture
– Integrating plant/animal guilds to promote biodiversity and fill essential ecological functions
– Successful companion planting for the high Rockies

Details

Start:
June 4
End:
June 5
Cost:
$150
Website:
https://crmpi.org/learn/courses/workshops-2/

Organizer

CRMPI
Phone:
9709274158
Email:
Jerome@CRMPI.org
Website:
https://crmpi.org/

Venue

Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute
875 Basalt Mountain Rd
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-4158
Website:
https://crmpi.org/
