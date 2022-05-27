CRMPI Weekend Workshop Basalt CO

Saturday, June 4th – Greenhouse Design & Maintenance Workshop

This workshop will teach you how to grow your own food year-round, even tropical fruits, using Climate Battery technology. Learn the intricacies and design of greenhouse growing with an emphasis on perennial poly-culture and making the most of your space.

Sunday, June 5th – Forest Gardening Workshop

Come get your hands dirty in our 30 year old, one-acre outdoor and indoor edible forest garden! This edible landscaping course will cover topics such as:

– Designing and maintaining a forest garden

– Developing the forest from groundcover to vines to overstory

– Building soil with vermiculture

– Integrating plant/animal guilds to promote biodiversity and fill essential ecological functions

– Successful companion planting for the high Rockies