Creative Writing: Self Love
February 19 @ 2:30 pm - 3:30 pmFree
Join us in the Conference room for some creative writing that looks into your inner self and encourages self love. This will be led by the Teen Librarian, she is a writer that got her Bachelor’s in English and took several creative writing classes in Boston. Snacks provided. Grades 5-12.
Explora un tipo de escritura creativa que te permita mirar hacia tu interior y que alimente tu amor propio. Se ofrecerán refrigerios. Para chic@s cursando del 5° al 12° grado.