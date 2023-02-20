Crafts for Kids with Carbondale Arts

Young children (K-3) and their accompanying adults are invited to the library on the first and third Saturday each month (March through May) for crafts and play with a local artist.

Space is limited to 10 kids per session and registration is required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Presented by Carbondale Arts.

First and Third Saturday Each Month

10:30 am

LIBRARY:

Carbondale Branch Library