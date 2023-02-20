Crafts for Kids with Carbondale Arts
March 4 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 amFree
Young children (K-3) and their accompanying adults are invited to the library on the first and third Saturday each month (March through May) for crafts and play with a local artist.
Space is limited to 10 kids per session and registration is required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-963-2889.
Presented by Carbondale Arts.
First and Third Saturday Each Month
10:30 am
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library