Crafting & Scrapbooking Techniques: Mommy & Me Memory Keeping

Join us during this special series of classes with Angela Shetzer where you can learn new techniques for telling a compelling visual story. Angela is an experienced crafter and photographer who enjoys sharing her enthusiasm for memory keeping using paper and various tools including ink, paints, and stamps.

January 10 • Scrapbooking Techniques • Adults & Teens

Free! Space is limited and registration is required. Visit or call the library at 970-963-2889.