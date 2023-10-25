Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Crafting & Scrapbooking Techniques: Holiday Card Making

November 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join us during this special series of classes with Angela Shetzer where you can learn new techniques for telling a compelling visual story. Angela is an experienced crafter and photographer who enjoys sharing her enthusiasm for memory keeping using paper and various tools including ink, paints, and stamps.

November 8 • Holiday Card Making • Adults & Teens

December 13 • Mommy & Me Memory Keeping Class • Parents & Children

January 10 • Scrapbooking Techniques • Adults & Teens

Free! Space is limited and registration is required. Visit or call the library at 970-963-2889.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 8
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/crafting-scrapbooking-techniques-holiday-card-making

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
▲Top ▲Top