Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM

$18 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

Genre: Songwriter / Indie

Covenhoven is nationally recognized indie artist Joel Van Horne, a multi-instrumental singer-songwriter whose rich harmonies, reedy baritone and commanding falsetto have found a home with critics and fans since 2013.

Through 4 full length albums and 2 EPs Covenhoven has forged a signature style; layered acoustic arrangements that roll with momentum into orchestral peaks, accompanied by lyrics that contrast hard-won wisdom with the inherent hope of the natural world—from Big Sur to his native Colorado.

Covenhoven’s latest album, IV (released in October 2021), is his most collaborative and rock forward to date—taking a producing partner in Ben Wysocki of the Fray, who also performs on the album. IV features over a dozen musicians including Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Bluebook’s Julie Davis.

Bandwagon magazine writes that in IV, Covenhoven reaches “into chamber pop territory, and revealing a wider vocal range…sheltered by a gorgeous, rich string and piano accompaniment, whisks us above the campfire folk…”

Covenhoven’s live performances capture the spirit of his recordings—whether its conjuring cascading loops in his solo shows or backed by a full band—Covenhoven’s sound fills the breadth of outdoor spaces, auditoriums and club stages.

Regularly touring the United States, Covenhoven has shared the stage with Grammy winners and nominees S.Carey (Bon Iver), Jose Gonzalez, Gregory Alan Isakov, and John Paul White (Civil Wars). Covenhoven has also performed with genre bending artists Lord Huron, Leif Vollebekk, Joshua James, Blind Pilot, Esme Patterson, John Craigie, Daniel Rodriguez (Elephant Revival), Shook Twins, Reed Foehl, Rainbow Girls, Joan Shelley and host of others.

Covenhoven songs have been streamed 3 million times and reached over 14 million people through television shows including: Ordinary Joe, 13 Reasons Why, Nashville, Teen Wolf, Home Before Dark, Flaked, Kevin Probably Saves the World, and Private Eyes—Canada’s most watched show for 5 years.