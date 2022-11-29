Contemporary Dance with Meagan Londy

Meagan’s class will pull from her background in contemporary dance technique, improvisation, and composition. Her work has been described as full bodied, quirky, and eclectic. Classes will begin with a grounding warm up that will ease movers into strengthening and technical center work and will culminate in phrase work from the upcoming 2023 Fashion Show. All levels Welcome.

1pm-1:50pm at The Launchpad, 76 S 4th St, Carbondale

$10 suggested donation. Bring cash or check to class. All donations will go toward The Launchpad.

Sundays, beginning December 11th. NOTE: Class on December 18th will be held at 3rd Street Center. No class December 25th or January 1st