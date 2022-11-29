Your community connector

Contemporary Dance with Meagan Londy

December 11, 2022 @ 1:00 pm - February 26, 2023 @ 2:00 pm

Meagan’s class will pull from her background in contemporary dance technique, improvisation, and composition. Her work has been described as full bodied, quirky, and eclectic. Classes will begin with a grounding warm up that will ease movers into strengthening and technical center work and will culminate in phrase work from the upcoming 2023 Fashion Show. All levels Welcome.

1pm-1:50pm at The Launchpad, 76 S 4th St, Carbondale

$10 suggested donation. Bring cash or check to class. All donations will go toward The Launchpad.

Sundays, beginning December 11th. NOTE: Class on December 18th will be held at 3rd Street Center. No class December 25th or January 1st

Details

Start:
December 11 @ 1:00 pm
End:
February 26, 2023 @ 2:00 pm
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.danceinitiative.org/events/sunday-contemporary-class-with-meagan-londy

Organizer

Dance Initiative
Phone:
970 963-8681
Email:
peter@danceinitiative.org
Website:
www.danceinitiative.org

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
