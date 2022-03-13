Consensual Improv at TACAW

Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM

$12 MEMBERS | $15 ADVANCE | $22 DAY OF

Genre: Comedy

For the past 5 years, this Aspen Valley based Comedy troupe has delighted audiences throughout the valley and beyond. Based entirely on audience suggestion, this high energy show features improv games and audience interaction in the style of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Second City in Chicago. Filled with current and former professional actors and comedians, this group of comic daredevils never disappoints.