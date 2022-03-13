Your community connector

Consensual Improv at TACAW

April 9 @ 8:00 pm - May 7 @ 10:00 pm

$12 – $22

Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM
$12 MEMBERS | $15 ADVANCE | $22 DAY OF

Genre: Comedy

For the past 5 years, this Aspen Valley based Comedy troupe has delighted audiences throughout the valley and beyond. Based entirely on audience suggestion, this high energy show features improv games and audience interaction in the style of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Second City in Chicago. Filled with current and former professional actors and comedians, this group of comic daredevils never disappoints.

Details

Start:
April 9 @ 8:00 pm
End:
May 7 @ 10:00 pm
Cost:
$12 – $22
Event Category:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/consensual-improv-3/

Organizer

TACAW
Phone:
(970)948-7214
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
https://tacaw.org/

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org

