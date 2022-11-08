CONSENSUAL IMPROV

A CONSENSUAL CHRISTMAS*

DECEMBER 10 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:30PM

$22 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Consensual Improv is the Roaring Fork Valley’s beloved, most famous, and sought-after improv comedy troupe (they are also the only one). Their first annual A Consensual Christmas* (please read disclaimer below) features a mix of original sketch comedy and holiday-themed improv that will keep the laughs going all night long like a yule log. Audience members are encouraged to bring silly props and wear their worst Christmas sweaters. Prizes will be given for exceptionally good props and exceptionally bad sweaters.

Consensual Improv has been a valley tradition since 2016. They have been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoë Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.