Consensual Improv is the Roaring Fork Valley’s beloved, most famous, and sought-after improv comedy troupe (they are also the only one). They are back at TACAW for spooky and silly Halloween show. This show will include the audience favorite, Props, so be sure to bring the strangest stuff you can find (nothing dangerous, please). The crew will have plenty of Consensual Improv swag to give away for excellent suggestions. So, be come ready to throw out plenty of wacky Halloween-themed suggestions.

Consensual Improv has been a valley tradition since 2016. They have been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoë Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.