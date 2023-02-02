CONSENSUAL IMPROV

February 10 @ 8:00 pm

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$15 MEMBERS | $20 IN ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW | 18+

Genre: Comedy

Consensual Improv is the Roaring Fork Valley’s beloved, most famous, and sought-after improv comedy troupe (they are also the only one). They are back at TACAW to prove their sold-out Holiday Show wasn’t simply a Christmas miracle.

Consensual Improv has been a valley tradition since 2016. They have been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoë Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.