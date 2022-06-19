Conscious Peacemaking – an essential skill for the 21st Century

Part 1 June 16th at Third Street Center, 520 S. Third Street, Carbondale

Growing a culture of peacemakers may be an essential step in our way forward out of the fear, separation and isolation created by the pandemic with its multitude of side-effects and the socio-political schism that has set its claws into our families and communities.

Join Barbe Chambliss for an interactive session exploring stories of women peacemakers that Barbe chronicled in her book Women Peacemakers: What We Can Learn from Them.

You will learn that there are roles of peacemaking that are non-traditional, that are commonly overlooked by our ideas about what peacemaking looks like.

This evening’s program will prepare you to join in a day long exploration of your role as a conscious peacemaker supported by nature – water, tree and rock – on the 7th Elder, Canyon Creek, Colorado on Saturday, June 18th 9:30 am to 4:40 pm. Hosts for the day are Barbe Chambliss author, Sonja Linman, steward of the land at 7th Elder.