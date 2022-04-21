Concert: Death of a Pugilist
April 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Enjoy an evening with BenFeng Productions as this chamber music ensemble performs their interpretation of “Death of A Pugilist” at each of the Garfield County Libraries this spring. Free and open to all.
Wednesday, March 23
2 pm at the New Castle Branch Library
6 pm at the Silt Branch Library
Thursday, March 24
2 pm at the Parachute Branch Library
6 pm at the Rifle Branch Library
Thursday, April 21
2 pm at the Carbondale Branch Library
6 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library