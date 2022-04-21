Concert: Death of a Pugilist

Enjoy an evening with BenFeng Productions as this chamber music ensemble performs their interpretation of “Death of A Pugilist” at each of the Garfield County Libraries this spring. Free and open to all.

Wednesday, March 23

2 pm at the New Castle Branch Library

6 pm at the Silt Branch Library

Thursday, March 24

2 pm at the Parachute Branch Library

6 pm at the Rifle Branch Library

Thursday, April 21

2 pm at the Carbondale Branch Library

6 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library