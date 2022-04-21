Your community connector

Concert: Death of a Pugilist

April 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Concert: Death of a Pugilist
Enjoy an evening with BenFeng Productions as this chamber music ensemble performs their interpretation of “Death of A Pugilist” at each of the Garfield County Libraries this spring. Free and open to all.

Wednesday, March 23
2 pm at the New Castle Branch Library
6 pm at the Silt Branch Library

Thursday, March 24
2 pm at the Parachute Branch Library
6 pm at the Rifle Branch Library

Thursday, April 21
2 pm at the Carbondale Branch Library
6 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Details

Date:
April 21
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/concert-death-pugilist-4

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/
