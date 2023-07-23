Your community connector

Community Potluck for Plant-Based Whole Food Enthusiasts & Friends

July 24 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join the folks who are regaining their health, maintaining their health through whole food plant base LIFE!
A delicious meal co-created by YOU!
The drill: Bring an appetizer, entrée, side dish or dessert to share. We’d love your recipe too! Bring your plate, bowl, utensils, napkin and cup. We will provide tea!
Invite friends, family members and colleagues to join the WFPB Life!
More details at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/whole-food-plant-based-potluck-2/

Details

Date:
July 24
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/whole-food-plant-based-potluck-2/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
