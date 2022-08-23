Your community connector

Community Constellation Workshop — Healing with the Ancestors

August 28 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

$75

Research is showing that the experiences of our Ancestors left imprints. Problems that are difficult to overcome are often rooted in trauma passed down from our parents, grandparents, and our ancestral lineage. We pass on what hasn’t been healed.
Left unresolved, issues can emerge and may manifest in your life as pain, illness, addiction, personal & relational difficulties.

In a Constellation we are able to release entanglements, resolve long standing issues, repair connections, in and beyond our family of origin.

Questions? or to register contact Carol at (831) 218-5770 or carolshure@yahoo.com or communityconstellation@gmail.com

