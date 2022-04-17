Community Constellation Workshop — Healing with the Ancestors

Systemic Family Constellation is a unique approach that starts with you and any issue. Problems that are difficult to overcome are often rooted in trauma passed down from our parents, grandparents, our ancestral lineage. Ancestral suffering can emerge and may manifest in your life as pain, illness, addiction, personal & relational difficulties. Problems that have not been easily remedied are often the after-effects of inherited trauma.

In this 3-dimensional group process, we enter into connection with our ancestors through sacred fields, opening a space of awareness in three dimensions of consciousness: personal, inherited and spiritual. We see that which has been hidden and resolutions appear, shifting generations of suffering. The Constellation experience is deeply powerful, transformative and beneficial in a lasting way. The work deepens and strengthens over time for the client, the representatives and for those observing.

“I am convinced that Constellation Work, with its systemic worldview and the gift of the opportunity to stand as a representative in a constellation, is one of the most relevant and important tools to support us as we navigate our evolution into our future.” – Hunter Beaumont

To register contact Carol at (831) 218-5770 or carolshure@yahoo.com.