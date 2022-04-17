Coming Home to The Great Mother – Part 2

The Roots of Resilience and Wholeness are in the Land

Facilitated by Kimberlie Chenoweth, this will be a day for experiential healing and reconnection with the Great Mother, with teachings and practices that generate resilience and wholeness:

We will gather in a beautiful home on Canyon Creek, west of Glenwood Springs, venturing out onto sacred land for exercises and explorations that can restore our life force – our resilience, connectivity, and wide awake engagement with life, no matter what.

• Find center and ground wherever you are

• Restore life-giving exchange with the powers of the land

• Plant seeds for reconciliation and peace-making

• Participate in prayer-filled, thanksgiving ritual

Fee $60

To register: Email ‘YES!’ to Kimberlie at Kimberlie@kimberliechenoweth.com and make your Paypal payment of $60 at paypal.me/kimberliechenoweth.

There are 12 spaces available for Saturday. Say YES quickly!

Upon registration, you will receive directions to the venue and instructions about what to bring.

About our facilitator, Kimberlie Chenoweth

Kimberlie is the founder of The Wholeness Project™ and creator of a transformational mentoring, training and initiation program. She is an Andean mesa carrier with a cross-cultural initiation. Kimberlie specializes in helping women bring their authentic essence to light, find true belonging, and flourish. Weaving earth and spirit … cultivating wild awake wholeness! www.kimberliechenoweth.com

*image The Great Mother – (c) Flo Schell Visionary Art 2022 floschell.com